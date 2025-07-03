Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In related news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares in the company, valued at $71,265,535.44. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $237,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 607,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,919.33. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,938 shares of company stock worth $4,690,731. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

