Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $158.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

