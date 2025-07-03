BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $230.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $231.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $140,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

