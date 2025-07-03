Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.70.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Camtek has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

