Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $395.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

