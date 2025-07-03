Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. Centene has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Centene by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

