Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Centene Stock Down 40.3%

CNC stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Centene by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

