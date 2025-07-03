Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $185.45 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $198.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. The trade was a 84.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,987 shares of company stock worth $80,832,794. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

