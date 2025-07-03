CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

