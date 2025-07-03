Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $529.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.80.

View Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.