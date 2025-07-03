Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 736,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

