Contrasting Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) & Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirits Capital and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirits Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ambev 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ambev has a consensus target price of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Spirits Capital.

8.1% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirits Capital and Ambev”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71 Ambev $16.59 billion 2.36 $2.68 billion $0.16 15.50

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Ambev 15.76% 14.74% 9.57%

Summary

Ambev beats Spirits Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Pepsi Black, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike’s brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

