Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

