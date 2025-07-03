Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

GOOGL stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

