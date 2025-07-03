Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.01% of Customers Bancorp worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

