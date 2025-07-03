CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

