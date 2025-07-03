Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $90.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9%

DECK opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

