Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,348 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 154,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,227.24. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

