Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,917 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Balefire LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.6% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 621,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

