DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,188,567.90. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.6%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

