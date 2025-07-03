Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

Shares of DT opened at $54.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

