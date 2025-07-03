Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

