Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $206,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

