Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after buying an additional 150,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

