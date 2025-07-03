Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CorMedix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,949,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. CorMedix Inc has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.