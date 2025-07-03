Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

