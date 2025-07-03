Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,534. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.9%

HPE stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.