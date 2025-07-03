Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,375,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,163,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 692.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

