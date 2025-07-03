Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after buying an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

NYSE COR opened at $291.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

