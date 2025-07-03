Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.