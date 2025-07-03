First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

View Our Latest Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.