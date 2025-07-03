Fogel Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fogel Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 234.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Fogel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fogel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.