Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $164.23 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

