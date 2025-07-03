General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $431,868.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,100. This represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,496 shares of company stock worth $61,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

GAM opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

