Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

