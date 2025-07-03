Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4,700.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $161.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.90. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.