Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.