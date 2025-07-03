Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,999 shares of company stock worth $2,520,534. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

