IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in IDEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $182.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

