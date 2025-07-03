IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,016.41 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,079 ($14.73). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.34), with a volume of 1,669,414 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.68) to GBX 1,099 ($15.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.50) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,466 ($20.02).
IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a
robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,
the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the
needs of its retail and institutional clients.
