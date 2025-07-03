Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,280 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

