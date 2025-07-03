Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 359,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 674.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.3%

AESI stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

