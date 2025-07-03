Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

