Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

