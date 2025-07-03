Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,476 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.