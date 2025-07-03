Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.0% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.