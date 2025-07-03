Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IIPR. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,747,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

