Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $2,909,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,058,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,202,677.62. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $1,824,778.50.

On Thursday, June 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $89,278.32.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 749 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $135,913.54.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.30 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

