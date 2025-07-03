Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth about $4,891,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

