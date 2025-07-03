IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 718,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,382,644.76. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $104,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,721,555.58. This represents a 78.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,972,201 shares of company stock worth $350,540,009. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,497,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,460,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

